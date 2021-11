Up and Down Temperatures This Week

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 57| S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 44| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Milder |High: 70|S 5-10

Details:

The work week starts dry. We'll see a nice warm-up with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s for tomorrow and Wednesday. A cold front arrives with rain Thursday, and that will bring more cold air by Friday.