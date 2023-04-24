Cooler than normal temperatures(4.24.23)

Sunny but Cool Today

Forecast:

Today: AM Frost, Sunny |High: 63| N 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt Cloudy, Patchy Frost Higher

Elevations|Low: 39 N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy|High: 69| E 5-10

In Depth:

Most of us saw temperatures in the 30s this morning with some

spots close to the freezing mark. You often hear us say

use tax day as a guide when thinking about spring planting. Most

years that will cover you, but again April 15th is a guide and not

a hard cut off date. The graphic below will show the average last freeze

dates for three of our cities, but it also show the latest freeze dates

on record as well.

We'll see a lot of sunshine today, but afternoon highs will remain well

below our normal high today of 75 degrees.