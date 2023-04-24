Watch Now
Cooler than normal temperatures(4.24.23)

Cooler than normal temps! Monday, April 24, 2023
Posted at 5:07 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 06:44:00-04

Sunny but Cool Today

Forecast:
Today: AM Frost, Sunny |High: 63| N 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt Cloudy, Patchy Frost Higher
Elevations|Low: 39 N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy|High: 69| E 5-10

In Depth:
Most of us saw temperatures in the 30s this morning with some
spots close to the freezing mark. You often hear us say
use tax day as a guide when thinking about spring planting. Most
years that will cover you, but again April 15th is a guide and not
a hard cut off date. The graphic below will show the average last freeze
dates for three of our cities, but it also show the latest freeze dates
on record as well.

We'll see a lot of sunshine today, but afternoon highs will remain well
below our normal high today of 75 degrees.



