Cooler than normal to end the week(4.7.22)

Cooler Than Normal Temps, Frost Possible This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Sunny then Clouds Increase, Late Day Shower Possible |

High: 60|W 10-15, Gusts 25 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower Ch. |Low: 37|SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers|High: 53|W 10-15, Gusts-25

Details:

Temperatures will be cooler than average to end the week.

Our normal high for today is 70°. We'll see highs around 60° today

and the upper 40s to low 50s tomorrow. This will lead to temps

close to the freezing mark Saturday and Sunday mornings with

frost possible each morning. We'll warm back to the 70s next

week.