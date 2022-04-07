Watch
Cooler than normal to end the week(4.7.22)

Posted at 5:35 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 06:35:54-04

Cooler Than Normal Temps, Frost Possible This Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Clouds Increase, Late Day Shower Possible |
High: 60|W 10-15, Gusts 25 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower Ch. |Low: 37|SW 10-15
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers|High: 53|W 10-15, Gusts-25

Details:
Temperatures will be cooler than average to end the week.
Our normal high for today is 70°. We'll see highs around 60° today
and the upper 40s to low 50s tomorrow. This will lead to temps
close to the freezing mark Saturday and Sunday mornings with
frost possible each morning. We'll warm back to the 70s next
week.

