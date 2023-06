Cooler than normal today before heat returns

Posted at 5:37 AM, Jun 13, 2023

Cooler Than Normal Temps Today then Heat Returns Forecast:

Today: Patchy AM Fog, Pt. Cloudy, Stray Shower Ch. South|High: 81|

SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 61| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower/Storm Chance, Higher Chances in

Southern Middle TN|High: 86| W 5-10

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.