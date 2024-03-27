Cooler today, area frost possible tonight (3.27.24)

Sunny & Cooler Today, Area Frost Possible Tonight
Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 62| NW 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 38 | N 5-10
Tonight: Sunny |High: 64| N 5-10
In Depth:
Lots of sunshine for the Mid-South today!
It'll be a little cooler today thanks to a cold front that move
across the region yesterday. The next two nights temperatures
will drop into the 30s for many of us, and that will allow
patchy frost to develop. We'll see a warming trend to
wrap up the week.
The Easter weekend will feature highs between 75-80 degrees and
dry conditions. Rain chances return early next week.