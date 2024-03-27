Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooler today, area frost possible tonight (3.27.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Posted at 5:56 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 07:19:27-04

Sunny & Cooler Today, Area Frost Possible Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 62| NW 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 38 | N 5-10
Tonight: Sunny |High: 64| N 5-10

In Depth:
Lots of sunshine for the Mid-South today!
It'll be a little cooler today thanks to a cold front that move
across the region yesterday. The next two nights temperatures
will drop into the 30s for many of us, and that will allow
patchy frost to develop. We'll see a warming trend to
wrap up the week.

The Easter weekend will feature highs between 75-80 degrees and
dry conditions. Rain chances return early next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018