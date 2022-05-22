Watch
Cooler with Rain and Storms Today (5-22-22)

Posted at 5:10 AM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 06:15:05-04

Cooler, But Storm Chances Continue

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 75 | NNW 5-15
Tonight: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers & Storms | Low: 60 | N 5-10
Monday: Cloudy, 40% Chc. Sct'd Storms | High: 70 | NE 5-10

Details:
What a difference a day makes! Temperatures Saturday soared into the 90s, but Sunday will be 15-20 degrees cooler thanks to clouds, rain and storms, and a cold front. Unfortunately, the cold front will stall south of the Mid-South leading to rain chances for much of the upcoming week,

