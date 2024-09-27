Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Damaging Wind & Localized Flooding (09.27.24)

Damaging Wind &amp; Localized Flooding: Friday, September 27, 2024
Posted
and last updated

STORM 5 ALERT - WIND & RAIN

Forecast:
Today: Heavy Rain, Especially In The Morning, Gusty Wind |High: 72| S 15-30 (40+)
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, gusty winds |High: 72| S 15-20 (30+)

In Depth:
Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. Now, the system is moving northward into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Today's main concerns continue to focus on localized flooding and damaging wind gusts.

Winds will gust 35-40+ mph. Please be mindful of downed trees, power outages, and debris.

Rainfall totals will be between 3-5 inches with higher localized amounts.

Calmer and cooler weather returns next week.

image (5).png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk