Damaging Wind & Localized Flooding (09.27.24)

STORM 5 ALERT - WIND & RAIN
Forecast:
Today: Heavy Rain, Especially In The Morning, Gusty Wind |High: 72| S 15-30 (40+)
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, gusty winds |High: 72| S 15-20 (30+)
In Depth:
Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. Now, the system is moving northward into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Today's main concerns continue to focus on localized flooding and damaging wind gusts.
Winds will gust 35-40+ mph. Please be mindful of downed trees, power outages, and debris.
Rainfall totals will be between 3-5 inches with higher localized amounts.
Calmer and cooler weather returns next week.