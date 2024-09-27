Damaging Wind & Localized Flooding (09.27.24)

STORM 5 ALERT - WIND & RAIN

Forecast:

Today: Heavy Rain, Especially In The Morning, Gusty Wind |High: 72| S 15-30 (40+)

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, gusty winds |High: 72| S 15-20 (30+)

In Depth:

Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. Now, the system is moving northward into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Today's main concerns continue to focus on localized flooding and damaging wind gusts.

Winds will gust 35-40+ mph. Please be mindful of downed trees, power outages, and debris.

Rainfall totals will be between 3-5 inches with higher localized amounts.

Calmer and cooler weather returns next week.