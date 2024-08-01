Another day with dangerous heat (08.01.24)

Another day with dangerous heat

Today: Very Hot & Humid, Spotty Storms Poss. Late Day. HIGH: 99| W 5-10

Tonight: Warm & Muggy, Patchy Fog, Spotty Storms LOW: 79 | Light

Some schools are back in session.. but the weather reminds us it is still summer. The heat index will likely climb to 105-110 territory during the afternoon hours.

Late afternoon / early overnight there will be a chance for scattered showers and storms. Main concerns continue to be damaging wind gusts, cloud-to-ground lightning, and localized flooding.

Some brief heat relief will arrive Friday with a cold front. Some spotty showers and storms will move through with the front Friday with a fairly low threat for strong to severe storms. After Friday we look to dry off and roast with temperatures surging above 95 again next week.