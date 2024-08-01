Watch Now
Another day with dangerous heat (08.01.24)

Intense heat and humidity continue to be the weather headline. Thankfully, relief is on the way. Saturday and Sunday will be hot.. but breathable!
Today: Very Hot & Humid, Spotty Storms Poss. Late Day. HIGH: 99| W 5-10
Tonight: Warm & Muggy, Patchy Fog, Spotty Storms LOW: 79 | Light

Some schools are back in session.. but the weather reminds us it is still summer. The heat index will likely climb to 105-110 territory during the afternoon hours.

Late afternoon / early overnight there will be a chance for scattered showers and storms. Main concerns continue to be damaging wind gusts, cloud-to-ground lightning, and localized flooding.

Some brief heat relief will arrive Friday with a cold front. Some spotty showers and storms will move through with the front Friday with a fairly low threat for strong to severe storms. After Friday we look to dry off and roast with temperatures surging above 95 again next week.

