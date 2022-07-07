Dangerous Heat Continues (07.07.22)

Excessive Heat Warning until Midnight Friday

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms, Few May be

Strong to Severe|High: 99, Heat Index: 105-115|S 5-10

Tonight: Warm & Muggy, Few Storms Early |Low: 78| S-5

In Depth:

Most of our area is now under an excessive heat warning. For most of the mid-state, this warning is in effect until midnight Friday. An excessive heat warning is issued in the Mid-South when the heat index is expected to top 110 degrees for several hours during the day. A heat advisory is issued when that index is expected to top 105 degrees for several hours.

