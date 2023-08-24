Watch Now
Dangerous Heat Continues (08.24.23)

Posted at 5:03 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 06:03:16-04

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid |High: 99, Heat Index: 105-110|W 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Muggy |Low: 75| Light

