Heat Advisory 11am-7pm

Forecast:

Today: Lots of Sunshine | High: 100, Feels Like 106 | S 3-8

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 78 | S 3-8

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, Hot | High: 98 | SSW 5-10

In Depth:

We'll continue to see highs near the century mark through the weekend. The heat index will top 100 degrees over the next few days; so, please stay heat safe. Right now, it looks as if our temps will stay just below the records today and tomorrow. A heat advisory will be in effect Saturday from 11am-7pm.