Hot for Father's Day Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid | High: 95 | ENE 5-10

Tonight: Clear | Low: 70 | E 0-5

Father's Day: Hot & Humid w/ a 30% Chc for Pop-Up Storms | High: 98 | S 5-10

In Depth:

We hit 96° in Nashville Friday for our 5th 90 degree day of 2024, and that pattern is in no hurry to move out! Highs today will once again climb into the mid 90s. This pattern will continue not only through Father's Day, but through the next week.