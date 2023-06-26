Dangerous heat & humidity return for first full week of summer, and here is why

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a soggy week across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, or weather story shifts this week to heat!

The hottest temperatures of 2023 are forecasted this week, as highs sore into the mid to upper 90s and heat indexes climb well over 100.

The reason for the rise in temperatures is a ridge of high pressure that's bringing heat that was west of us the last week into the region. The hot air that was over Texas and Oklahoma last week caused triple digit heat, and now it is expanding eastward as this week progresses.

Because of this, our temperatures are going to climb into the upper 90s. Overnight temperatures will provide a little relief, as the numbers will drop into the mid to upper 70s.

If you work outdoors, wear light color, loose fitting clothing and make sure to put sunscreen on. It is important to take frequent breaks to allow your body temperatures to cool down, and drink lots of water to stay hydrated. When taking breaks, if a building with air conditioning is nearby, that is the best option to cool down. Shaded areas are the next best option. Be sure to remember to check on elderly neighbors and pets, and see that they have access to cool conditions.