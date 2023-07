Sweltering Temperatures Continue

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy to Start, Sunny Afternoon, 10% Rain Ch.|High: 97| Heat Index: 105| SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy Low: 75| SW 5-10

In-Depth:

Get ready for more heat and humidity for the rest of the week. Highs will be between 95 and 100 degrees with the heat index topping 100-106.

WTVF

With this building heat, several counties in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Heat Advisories.