There is dangerous heat for the Fourth of July, plus a chance of storms

Intense heat is back. Afternoon highs will feel like 100-110+. Not only will we have dangerous heat, we will also have scattered storms. Some could turn strong/severe.
wx1.png
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jul 04, 2024

Dangerous Heat + Scattered Strong Storms

Forecast:
4th of July: Pt. Cloudy, 50 Ch. Scat. Showers & Storms Mainly During the Afternoon/Evening| High: 97, Heat Index: 105-110 | SW 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Storm |Low: 78 | Light

Dangerous heat and humidity will take us straight into the Let Freedom Sing fireworks show late Thursday night. Heat advisories remain in effect for areas in orange, and excessive heat warnings for areas in pink due to heat index values expected as high as 105-110+ in most locations.

wx2.png

Along with very hot and humid conditions, there will also be the chance for scattered storms primarily through the afternoon and early evening hours.

Watch my forecast in the player above.

Thankfully rain chances will taper off as we head towards the fireworks show late Thursday so most shows should remain dry. A cold front will move through Friday bringing mostly cloudy skies, more persistent rain chances, and some relief from the heat and humidity for the weekend.

wx3.png

