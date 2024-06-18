Day Six of Intense Heat (06.18.24)

The Heat and Humidity Continue

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Isolated Storm Ch. |High: 94| SE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy | Low: 74| Light

In Depth:

More hot weather is on the way this week. Like yesterday, a few showers and storms may develop... Prime locations look to be along the Kentucky / Tennessee State-line. Any of the storms that get going could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s today and tomorrow.

Upper 90s will be with us Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. Once you add in the humidity... Some locations will feel like 101—104+.

Above average temperatures are anticipated to stick around throughout the next 10 days.