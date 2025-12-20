Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
December 20, 2025: Windy and mild for your Saturday

Windy, Mixed Bag This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny and Windy w/ Mild Temps | High: 60 | S 10-15, Gusts: 30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for a Shower | Low: 40 | N 5-10
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Seasonal | High:52 | NNE 5-10

In-Depth:

Strong southerly winds will help temps rebound to near 60s for your Saturday. If you have travel plans it should be mild across the Mid-South, but also it will be windy.

Back to those winds - wind gust for your Saturday will range from 30mph - 40mph across the Mid-South, so make sure you keep both hands on the wheel while drive.

If you plan to head to Bridgestone this evening to cheer on the Preds, it is looking like a windy & mild evening for your.

