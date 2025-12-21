December 21, 2025: Seasonal Sunday

Seasonal Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing Clouds, Seasonal | High: 50 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy | Low: 34 | ESE 5-10

Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, 30% Chc. for Rain | High: 55 | S 5-15

In-Depth:

Thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight your Sunday is looking seasonal and not as windy. If you have travel plans around the region today you are in good shape with quiet weather and seasonal temperatures.

WTVF

As we head into Christmas week it will feel more like Christmas in Florida instead of the Mid-South. While we won't break any records we will be close to record highs.