December 23, 2025: Unseasonably warm temperatures continue across the Mid-South

Unseasonably Warm Conditions Continue

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Spotty, Light Showers | High: 67 | SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for a Spotty, Light Shower | Low: 57 | SW 3-8

Christmas Eve: Mostly Cloudy w/ a 20% Chc. for a Spotty, Light Shower | High: 73 | SSW 5-15

In-Depth:

Mild temperatures with spotty shower chances continue for your Tuesday. More of you will hit the road/air for holiday travel today and overall the weather shouldn't be a problem across the Mid-South.

WTVF

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day - unseasonably warm temperatures are forecasted. While we won't break record highs we will come close with temps in the mid 70s.