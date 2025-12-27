December 27, 2025: Unseasonably warm weekend across the Mid-South

Unseasonably Warm Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Morning Fog, Mostly Cloudy Afternoon | High: 72 | S 3-8

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 61 | S 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy & Windy w/ Mild Temps | High: 77 | SSW 10-20

In-Depth:

Unseasonably warm temperatures are forecasted across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area for the weekend. Average highs this time of year are around 50, but everyone will see temperatures soar into the upper 60s and 70s for your Saturday.

If you are heading to the final Titans home game of the season on Sunday plan for a mild & windy forecast. Temperatures will range between 20-30 degrees above normal!