December 28, 2025: Windy today ahead of a big temperature swing

Windy & Mild Today, Blustery & Cold Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Windy, Flirting w/ Record Highs | High: 76 (R: 75) | SSW 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy w/ Showers & Storms Early, Windy | Low: 32 | WNW 15-20

Monday: Becoming Sunny, Blustery | High: 37 | WNW 15-20

In-Depth:

Sunday will be unseasonably warm and windy across the Mid-South. But, a big swing in temperatures is coming as a strong cold front will sweep through overnight causing highs to plunge into the 30s.

As far as the winds go today - we will see sustained winds between 10-20 mph, with gust of 30+mph. The winds will shift to the north overnight making for a blustery Monday.

Temperatures today will be well above average - potentially breaking records! Even this evening temperatures will be extremely mild in the upper 60s, to near 70.

As arctic air settles in it will make for a very cold start to the final days of 2025!