Sunny Skies Accompanied With Below Average Temperatures

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 84| NE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 63| Light

In Depth:

We get a quick taste of fall ahead of the Labor Day heat up. It is still summer... but it is nice to have a break from all the sweltering heat.

Today and tomorrow will be downright delightful.

WTVF

Summertime temperatures return for the weekend and into next week. However, rain chances continue to stay at bay until mid-next week.