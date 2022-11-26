Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. (11.26.22)

Morning Fog, Rain Chance Later Today & Tonight
Forecast:
Today: AM Fog then Clouds Thicken, PM Shower Chance,
Especially West/Southwest |High: 64| SE 5-10
Tonight: Area Showers, Isolated Storms|Low: 53| S 15-20,
Gusts: 30 mph
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy, 30% Shower Ch. |High: 60|
SW 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph
In Depth:
Clouds will thicken today with increasing
shower chances this afternoon and tonight. Here's the
regional forecast for those who are traveling today.
A few showers are possible in part of our area this afternoon, but
most of us won't see rain until tonight. A storm or two isn't
out of the question tonight. Here's a look at one of our ExacTrak
computer models for several different time periods this afternoon
and evening showing how the showers move across the area.