Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. (11.26.22)

Morning Fog, Rain Chance Later Today & Tonight

Forecast:

Today: AM Fog then Clouds Thicken, PM Shower Chance,

Especially West/Southwest |High: 64| SE 5-10

Tonight: Area Showers, Isolated Storms|Low: 53| S 15-20,

Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy, 30% Shower Ch. |High: 60|

SW 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

Clouds will thicken today with increasing

shower chances this afternoon and tonight. Here's the

regional forecast for those who are traveling today.

A few showers are possible in part of our area this afternoon, but

most of us won't see rain until tonight. A storm or two isn't

out of the question tonight. Here's a look at one of our ExacTrak

computer models for several different time periods this afternoon

and evening showing how the showers move across the area.