Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. (11.26.22)

Lelan's morning forecast: Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Posted at 6:25 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 08:41:04-05

Morning Fog, Rain Chance Later Today & Tonight

Forecast:
Today: AM Fog then Clouds Thicken, PM Shower Chance,
Especially West/Southwest |High: 64| SE 5-10
Tonight: Area Showers, Isolated Storms|Low: 53| S 15-20,
Gusts: 30 mph
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy, 30% Shower Ch. |High: 60|
SW 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:
Clouds will thicken today with increasing
shower chances this afternoon and tonight. Here's the
regional forecast for those who are traveling today.

A few showers are possible in part of our area this afternoon, but
most of us won't see rain until tonight. A storm or two isn't
out of the question tonight. Here's a look at one of our ExacTrak
computer models for several different time periods this afternoon
and evening showing how the showers move across the area.

