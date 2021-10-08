Watch
Dense Fog Advisory until 9am (10-8-21)

Posted at 6:19 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 07:34:30-04

Patchy Fog This Morning

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Shower Possible|High: 81|SW-5
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog Developing|Low: 62| S-5
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Spotty AM Showers Possible|83|S-5

Details:
Rain chances will go down for the weekend, but we will crank the heat back up. Most areas will be dry today and tomorrow,
but spotty showers aren't out of the question today & in the morning. After seeing highs around 80 today,
temperatures will reach the mid to low 80s this weekend.

