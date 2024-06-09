Watch Now
Dodging rain and thunder for the final day of CMA Fest (6-9-24)

Posted at 5:38 AM, Jun 09, 2024

Scattered Showers & T-Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms | High: 81 | WSW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Start, then Clearing | Low: 59 | NNW 5-10

Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 80 | NW 5-10

In-Depth:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for much of your Sunday. If you were planning to head to CMA Fest it is a good idea to have a rain pancho handy. Also, wear shows you don't mind getting wet since there will be plenty of puddles.

HENRY Today.png

If you were hoping to knock out some yard work today then you may want to make other plans. Mother Nature is not cooperating with scattered showers & thunderstorms. But, after today you will have the "green light" with quiet weather to do all the yard work you want.

2020 Lawn Mowing Forecast Left.png

