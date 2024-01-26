Drier today, rain returns late tonight and Saturday (1.26.24)

Dense Fog Advisory: Southern Middle TN until 9am
& West TN Until 10am
Forecast:
Today: AM Fog, Mostly Cloudy |High: 60| W-5
Tonight: Cloudy, Showers Return After Midnight|Low: 46| NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Area Showers, Isolated Storm Possible|High: 53| NE 10-15
In Depth:
We'll be drier today with mostly cloudy skies. While a stray showers
is possible, widespread rain returns late tonight after midnight. More
rain moves across the area today. A storm or two is possible, especially
in our southern counties. Most areas will see 1-1.5 inches of rain. The
amounts could be between 1-2'' in some southern spots.
While highs will be cooler tomorrow, they'll still run above the average
high of 50 degrees. It'll be colder Sunday with temps steady. A few
snowflakes are possible along the Plateau Sunday afternoon and evening.