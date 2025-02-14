Dry for Valentine's Day, Storm 5 Alert Saturday (2.14.25)

Dry for Valentine's Day, Storm 5 Alert Tomorrow
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 50 | E-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers Late |Low: 46| SW 15-20,
Gusts, 30 mph
Tomorrow: Storm 5 Alert, Area Rain, Thunderstorm Chance Increase
for the Afternoon/Evening |High: 66| S 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph
In Depth:
Valentine's Day will be dry across Middle Tennessee and South
Central Kentucky. Late tonight, showers will begin to increase.
The morning rain might have a few rumbles of thunder. Saturday
afternoon and evening, we'll see increasing thunderstorm chances, and
that's when we'll have the chance for strong to severe storms.
This system could bring 2 to 5 inches of rain to most of the mid-state
and South Central Kentucky. With this coming after several inches of
rain earlier in the week, most of our area is will be under a flood watch
late tonight until midday Sunday.