Dry start, showers tonight then chilly for Thanksgiving (11.27.24)

Dry Before Showers Arrive Late Today & Tonight
Forecast:
Today: Clouds Thicken, PM Shower Ch. |High: 59| S 5-10
Tonight; Cloudy, Area Showers |Low: 45| S 5-10
Thanksgiving: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower Ch., Mainly Morning|
High: 47| NW 5-10
Black Friday: AM Frost, Mostly Sunny |High: 42|NW 10-15
In Depth:
We'll see temperatures around 60° before our next weather
system arrives. A few showers are possible this afternoon, but most
of us won't see the rain until tonight. It will also be the start of
colder air arriving which will bring Nashville its first freeze of the
season. That will set a record for the latest first freeze for the city.
Here's the regional forecast for those who are traveling for Thanksgiving.
Several more shots of cold air arrive over the weekend. A clipper system
with one could bring some flurries and snow showers Saturday night and
Sunday morning. It doesn't look like it'll have a major impact for us, but
we'll keep an eye on it. Temperatures will remain below normal into
early next week.