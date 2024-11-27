Dry start, showers tonight then chilly for Thanksgiving (11.27.24)

Dry Before Showers Arrive Late Today & Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Clouds Thicken, PM Shower Ch. |High: 59| S 5-10

Tonight; Cloudy, Area Showers |Low: 45| S 5-10

Thanksgiving: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower Ch., Mainly Morning|

High: 47| NW 5-10

Black Friday: AM Frost, Mostly Sunny |High: 42|NW 10-15

In Depth:

We'll see temperatures around 60° before our next weather

system arrives. A few showers are possible this afternoon, but most

of us won't see the rain until tonight. It will also be the start of

colder air arriving which will bring Nashville its first freeze of the

season. That will set a record for the latest first freeze for the city.

Here's the regional forecast for those who are traveling for Thanksgiving.

Several more shots of cold air arrive over the weekend. A clipper system

with one could bring some flurries and snow showers Saturday night and

Sunday morning. It doesn't look like it'll have a major impact for us, but

we'll keep an eye on it. Temperatures will remain below normal into

early next week.