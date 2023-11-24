Watch Now
Dry today and tomorrow, showers possible Sunday (11.24.23)

Posted at 6:16 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 07:40:51-05

Dry Today & Tomorrow, Chance for Showers Sunday

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Increasing Clouds in the
Afternoon |High: 57| NE to N-5, Gusts to 20 mph-PM
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 35| NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds |High: 55| E-5

In Depth:
The morning clouds will give way to some sunshine
before more clouds stream in this afternoon and
tonight. We'll see near normal highs this afternoon.

For those traveling Saturday, dry conditions are expected within
our region.

