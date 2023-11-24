Dry today and tomorrow, showers possible Sunday (11.24.23)

Dry Today & Tomorrow, Chance for Showers Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Increasing Clouds in the
Afternoon |High: 57| NE to N-5, Gusts to 20 mph-PM
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 35| NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds |High: 55| E-5
In Depth:
The morning clouds will give way to some sunshine
before more clouds stream in this afternoon and
tonight. We'll see near normal highs this afternoon.
For those traveling Saturday, dry conditions are expected within
our region.