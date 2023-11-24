Dry today and tomorrow, showers possible Sunday (11.24.23)

Dry Today & Tomorrow, Chance for Showers Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Increasing Clouds in the

Afternoon |High: 57| NE to N-5, Gusts to 20 mph-PM

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 35| NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds |High: 55| E-5

In Depth:

The morning clouds will give way to some sunshine

before more clouds stream in this afternoon and

tonight. We'll see near normal highs this afternoon.

For those traveling Saturday, dry conditions are expected within

our region.