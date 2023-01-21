Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry today, but rain returns tonight (1-21-22)

HENRY DMA Rain Accum..png
WTVF
HENRY DMA Rain Accum..png
Posted at 5:29 AM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 06:39:21-05

Dry Today, Rain Chance Returns Tonight into Sunday

Forecast:
Today: Sunny Start then Clouds Increase | High: 51| E 0-5
Tonight: Becoming Cloudy, Sct'd Showers | Low: 40 | SE 3-8
Sunday: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers | High: 48 | WNW 5-10

In Depth:
Saturday will start with some sunshine, but look for clouds to increase late this afternoon into the evening thanks to a system that will bring rain overnight into Sunday across the Mid-South.

2020 Weekend Forecast.png

This system is by no means a concern when it comes to flooding. Rain totals from it will range from .5" - 1" once it moves out Sunday night.

HENRY DMA Rain Accum..png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018