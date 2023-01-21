Dry today, but rain returns tonight (1-21-22)

Dry Today, Rain Chance Returns Tonight into Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Start then Clouds Increase | High: 51| E 0-5

Tonight: Becoming Cloudy, Sct'd Showers | Low: 40 | SE 3-8

Sunday: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers | High: 48 | WNW 5-10

In Depth:

Saturday will start with some sunshine, but look for clouds to increase late this afternoon into the evening thanks to a system that will bring rain overnight into Sunday across the Mid-South.

This system is by no means a concern when it comes to flooding. Rain totals from it will range from .5" - 1" once it moves out Sunday night.