Dry today, but soggy weather this week (12-4-22)

WTVF
Posted at 5:25 AM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 06:38:36-05

Get ready for a wet week!

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Cloudy, A light shower SW | High: 45 | N 0-5
Tonight: Cloudy | Low: 38 | SE 0-5
Monday: Rain Moves In | High: 55 | S 5-10

In-Depth:
A mostly cloudy and chilly day is forecasted across the Mid-South. While rain chances are minimal (20%) a sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out southwest of I-40.

Today's chilly temps are a one day thing as above average temperatures are forecasted as we head into the upcoming week. But, beginning Monday we will have concerns for flooding throughout the week as heavy rain is forecasted across the Mid-South.

Forecast models beginning Monday and going through Friday night bring a range of 3"-6" of rain to the area. This will bring flooding concerns to the area throughout the week.

