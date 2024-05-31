Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry today, few strong storms possible Saturday (5.31.24)

Lelan's afternoon forecast: Friday, May 31, 2024
Posted at 5:54 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 06:59:04-04

Pleasant Humidity Levels Today, Few Strong Storms Possible Saturday

Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 85| E 5-10
Tonight: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower/Storm Ch. Late |Low:66|
SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, A Few Storms Could
be Strong to Severe |High: 80| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:
We'll get one more day with the pleasant humidity levels. This
weekend, it'll become humid area showers and thunderstorms.

Stay weather aware Saturday. As storms develop,a couple could be
strong to severe. Damaging winds, heavy downpours and frequent
lighting are the primary threats.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018