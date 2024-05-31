Dry today, few strong storms possible Saturday (5.31.24)

Pleasant Humidity Levels Today, Few Strong Storms Possible Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 85| E 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower/Storm Ch. Late |Low:66|

SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, A Few Storms Could

be Strong to Severe |High: 80| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

We'll get one more day with the pleasant humidity levels. This

weekend, it'll become humid area showers and thunderstorms.

Stay weather aware Saturday. As storms develop,a couple could be

strong to severe. Damaging winds, heavy downpours and frequent

lighting are the primary threats.