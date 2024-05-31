Dry today, few strong storms possible Saturday (5.31.24)

Pleasant Humidity Levels Today, Few Strong Storms Possible Saturday
Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 85| E 5-10
Tonight: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower/Storm Ch. Late |Low:66|
SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, A Few Storms Could
be Strong to Severe |High: 80| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
In Depth:
We'll get one more day with the pleasant humidity levels. This
weekend, it'll become humid area showers and thunderstorms.
Stay weather aware Saturday. As storms develop,a couple could be
strong to severe. Damaging winds, heavy downpours and frequent
lighting are the primary threats.