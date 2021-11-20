Watch
Weather

Actions

Dry Today... Showers Tomorrow (11.20.21)

Posted at 6:24 AM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 07:24:12-05

Forecast:
Today: Sun & Clouds |High: 60| S 10-15
Tonight: Mostly Clear|Low: 32| Light
Details:
Today, clouds slowly increase. Sunday, a cold front will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, bringing gusty winds and rain chances. Rainfall accumulations will be low... And speaking of low, Tuesday morning, temperatures will start out in the teens and 20s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018