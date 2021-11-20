Dry Today... Showers Tomorrow (11.20.21)

Forecast:
Today: Sun & Clouds |High: 60| S 10-15
Tonight: Mostly Clear|Low: 32| Light
Details:
Today, clouds slowly increase. Sunday, a cold front will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, bringing gusty winds and rain chances. Rainfall accumulations will be low... And speaking of low, Tuesday morning, temperatures will start out in the teens and 20s.
Posted at 6:24 AM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 07:24:12-05
