Dry today & tomorrow, rain from Francine later in the week(9.10.24)

Lots of Sunshine Today, Rain & Storms from Francine by Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 90| E-5

Tonight; Becoming Mo. Cloudy |Low: 63| E-5

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 90| SE-5

In Depth:

Our stretch of great weather continues today for the Mid-South.

By Thursday, Francine will bring some needed rain. Today, will

feature lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Francine is expected to become a hurricane Tuesday and could

strengthen to a category storm before landfall Wednesday. It's expected

to track along the Mississippi River. On average, we'll see 1-4 inches of

rain, but the track will determine where we'll see the higher amounts.

Here's the track forecast for Francine.