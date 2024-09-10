Dry today & tomorrow, rain from Francine later in the week(9.10.24)

Lots of Sunshine Today, Rain & Storms from Francine by Thursday
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 90| E-5
Tonight; Becoming Mo. Cloudy |Low: 63| E-5
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 90| SE-5
In Depth:
Our stretch of great weather continues today for the Mid-South.
By Thursday, Francine will bring some needed rain. Today, will
feature lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.
Francine is expected to become a hurricane Tuesday and could
strengthen to a category storm before landfall Wednesday. It's expected
to track along the Mississippi River. On average, we'll see 1-4 inches of
rain, but the track will determine where we'll see the higher amounts.
Here's the track forecast for Francine.