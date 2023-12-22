Watch Now
Dry today, wet and windy Christmas day (12.22.23)

Posted at 5:32 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 06:58:17-05

Forecast:
Today: Partly to Mo. Cloudy |High: 61| S-5
Tonight: Pt. to Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers Possible West/NW |Low: 41| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Few Showers Possible, Mainly
West/Northwest|High: 60|S 5-10

In Depth:
Afternoon temps will be above normal through the
Christmas weekend. Today will be dry.

For anyone traveling in the region Saturday. look for partly to mostly
cloudy skies with more clouds to the west. The chances for showers
will also be higher west and north tomorrow.

During the day on Christmas Eve, it'll be mainly dry and mild within
our area, but Sunday night, showers will move our way. This will
set up a wet and windy Christmas day.

