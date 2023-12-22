Dry today, wet and windy Christmas day (12.22.23)

Dry Today, Rain Arrives for Christmas Day

Forecast:

Today: Partly to Mo. Cloudy |High: 61| S-5

Tonight: Pt. to Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers Possible West/NW |Low: 41| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Few Showers Possible, Mainly

West/Northwest|High: 60|S 5-10

In Depth:

Afternoon temps will be above normal through the

Christmas weekend. Today will be dry.

For anyone traveling in the region Saturday. look for partly to mostly

cloudy skies with more clouds to the west. The chances for showers

will also be higher west and north tomorrow.

During the day on Christmas Eve, it'll be mainly dry and mild within

our area, but Sunday night, showers will move our way. This will

set up a wet and windy Christmas day.