Dry today, wintry mix possible Sunday morning (1-4-25)

Storm 5 Alert Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cold | High: 40 | NW 1-6

Tonight: Becoming Cloudy, Wintry Mix Poss. North of I-40 | Low: 32 | E 5-10

Sunday: Wintry Mix turning to Rain, P.M. Thunder Poss. | High: 51 | SSE 5-15

In Depth:

The weekend looks to start sunny and chilly, but finish on a sloppy note! A complex storm system will move through the Mid-South bringing the chance for a wintry mix Sunday morning. A warm front will move through mid-morning Sunday allowing for temperatures to climb well above freezing by late Sunday afternoon and evening. It is possible a thunderstorm or two could move through during that time.

WTVF

For Sunday mornings winter weather concerns - a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of I-40.