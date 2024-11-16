Dry weather and pleasant temps this weekend (11-16-24)

Great Weekend for Outdoor Activities!

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Turning Partly Cloudy | High: 66 | ESE 2-7

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 45 | SSE 1-6

Sunday: Mo. Cloudy | High: 70 | S 3-8

In Depth:

Dry weather and pleasant temperatures are in the forecast this weekend! If you have outdoor plans you are in great shape. While a dry weekend is nice we still need rain as much of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area remains in some form of drought.

Sunday our Titans host the Vikings at Nissan Stadium. Despite a mostly cloudy sky the weather is looking great for those heading to the game.