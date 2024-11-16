Dry weather and pleasant temps this weekend (11-16-24)

Great Weekend for Outdoor Activities!
Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny, Turning Partly Cloudy | High: 66 | ESE 2-7
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 45 | SSE 1-6
Sunday: Mo. Cloudy | High: 70 | S 3-8
In Depth:
Dry weather and pleasant temperatures are in the forecast this weekend! If you have outdoor plans you are in great shape. While a dry weekend is nice we still need rain as much of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area remains in some form of drought.
Sunday our Titans host the Vikings at Nissan Stadium. Despite a mostly cloudy sky the weather is looking great for those heading to the game.