Dry weekend with lower humidity levels but still highs in the 90s (8.18.23)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Friday, August 18, 2023
Posted at 5:51 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 06:57:45-04

Dry This Weekend With Pleasant Mornings and Hot Afternoons

Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Sunny |high: 88| N-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Pleasant |Low: 62| NE-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 90| E-5

In Depth:
A weak cold front will slip to our south today.
Behind this front, highs are still expected to reach
around 90 degrees tomorrow and mid 90s Sunday, but
this system will keep humidity levels in check. That
will allow temperatures tonight to fall to the low
50s and upper 60s tonight.

The weeknd weather will feature pleasant mornings and evenings with
hot afternoons. Here's a look at the weekend planner along with the
forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

