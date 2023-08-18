Dry weekend with lower humidity levels but still highs in the 90s (8.18.23)

Dry This Weekend With Pleasant Mornings and Hot Afternoons

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Sunny |high: 88| N-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Pleasant |Low: 62| NE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 90| E-5

In Depth:

A weak cold front will slip to our south today.

Behind this front, highs are still expected to reach

around 90 degrees tomorrow and mid 90s Sunday, but

this system will keep humidity levels in check. That

will allow temperatures tonight to fall to the low

50s and upper 60s tonight.

The weeknd weather will feature pleasant mornings and evenings with

hot afternoons. Here's a look at the weekend planner along with the

forecast for Saturday and Sunday.