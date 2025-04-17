Easter Weekend Temperatures are on the Rise (04.17.25)

Warming on up!

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Shower Ch., Mainly Along and North of I-40 |High: 79| SE 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 52| S 5-10

In Depth:

Today’s sky will have a little more decor with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s, with a slight chance of rain north of I-40. Thanks to the dry air, most of those showers will likely evaporate before reaching the ground.

This evening, skies will clear out, setting the stage for a beautiful sunset.

Good Friday will be breezy, helping temperatures rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday brings a small chance of rain to our northwest, but for most of us, it’ll be warm and windy with highs in the low 80s. Resurrection Sunday starts off mild, with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. The afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds, breezy winds, and highs well above average—back in the 80s.

Rain chances return Sunday night into Monday.