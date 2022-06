Thank You, Cold Front!

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid|High: 83| N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear|Low: 60| Calm

Details:

Rain is a good thing, especially in moderation... but, if we can't have rain lets enjoy some sunshine. Today will be cooler and more comfortable with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s. We'll keep it dry through the rest of the weekend with daily rain chances returning Monday and continuing through the rest of the next work-week.