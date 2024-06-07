Fabulous Friday Ahead (06.07.24)

Flawless Friday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 84| NW 5-10

Tonight: Clear & Quiet |Low: 63| Calm

Fresh off her performance at Ascend and the opening of her new honky tonk, Lainey Wilson has another big feather to add to her cap!

We'll be keeping an eye on our neighbors to the Northwest Saturday and Sunday as two clusters of storms are expected to form closer to Kansas City and drop southeast during the overnight hours. The storms should weaken and break apart on approach but will still bring spotty showers/storms both Saturday and Sunday morning, mainly between daybreak and lunchtime.

We will dry off next week with mild temperatures initially... But, heat builds quickly by Thursday of next week.