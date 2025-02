Spring-Like Days Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Seasonal | High: 52 | ENE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog | Low: 41 | SSE 5-10

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, Mild, & Breezy at Times | High: 64 | S 5-15

In Depth:

Saturday will be the coolest day for the next week as we transition into a "fake spring," pattern across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. Highs for the upcoming week will flirt with records. Rain chances, and even a few thunderstorms return to the forecast mid-week.