Falling into autumn (09.29.22)

Posted at 4:57 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 06:17:20-04

Cool, Dry, & Breezy 

Forecast
Today: Sunny | High: 74 | NE 10-15
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Cool | Low: 52 | NE 10-15

In-Depth:
Beautiful weather with below-normal highs will continue for a few more days across the Mid-South. Sunshine is forecasted to continue through Friday as highs remain below average... in the mid-70s.

Ian has decreased in strength, but it is still bringing a threat along the East Coast. Over the next several days it will work north-northeast up the Atlantic Coast. Current model tracks bring a possibility of a few outer bands bringing rain east of Interstate 65 for the weekend.

