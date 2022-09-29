Falling into autumn (09.29.22)

Cool, Dry, & Breezy

Forecast

Today: Sunny | High: 74 | NE 10-15

Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Cool | Low: 52 | NE 10-15

In-Depth:

Beautiful weather with below-normal highs will continue for a few more days across the Mid-South. Sunshine is forecasted to continue through Friday as highs remain below average... in the mid-70s.

Ian has decreased in strength, but it is still bringing a threat along the East Coast. Over the next several days it will work north-northeast up the Atlantic Coast. Current model tracks bring a possibility of a few outer bands bringing rain east of Interstate 65 for the weekend.