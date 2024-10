Tomorrow, Coolest Afternoon Since April

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Sunny |High: 66 | N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy|Low: 45| NW 5-10

In Depth:

Our first punch of cold air arrives today. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, we get another band of cool conditions. Rain chances continue to stay low to no. Please be mindful of the drought conditions.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings temperatures will start out in the 30s and low 40s. Be prepared for a frosty start.