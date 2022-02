Chilly Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, A Flurry or Two Possible w/ Falling Temps | High: 39 | NNW 10-15

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy | Low: 21 | N 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy | High: 37 | WNW 5-10

Details:

A cold front has moved through the Mid-South and will cause temperatures to tumble throughout your Saturday. Afternoon temps will be in the 30s for most, and a snow flake or two cannot be ruled out. Sunday will remain cold with highs in the mid 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.