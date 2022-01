WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 3PM TODAY - 3AM MONDAY

Forecast:

Sunday: COLDER, Showers Mixing With/Changing to Snow

Showers |High: 45 & Falling|NW 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Cold, Flurries |Low: 27 | NNW 10-15

Details:

Cold air is moving in and temperatures falling for the Mid-South! There could be a few snowflakes during the Titans

game. Temps will be seasonable Tue and Wed before a rain/snow mix again Thurday.