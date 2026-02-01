Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
February 1, 2026: Frigid temps for the first day of February

Henry Rothenberg early morning forecast: Sunday, February 1, 2026
Storm 5 Alert Today for Frigid Temps

Forecast:

Today: A.M. Snow Showers, Mostly Cloudy & Cold | High: 29 | NW 5-10
Tonight: Spotty Snow Showers Poss, Mostly Cloudy | Low: 22 | SW 5-10

Groundhog Day: Partly Cloudy, Finally Above Freezing | High: 41 | SW 5-10

In-Depth:

Another day of frigid temperatures are forecasted across the Mid-South. Highs will struggle to reach 30 today. A cold weather advisory continues for the Mid-State until Noon Monday.

Cold Wx Advisory.png

After multiple days with temperatures below freezing, we finally see highs climb above freezing Monday afternoon. While the average high is 51, and we will remain below that for much of the week, it will be nice to experience highs above freezing which should help with melting.

HENRY Next 5 Days.png

