Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

February 14, 2026: Love and rain in the air Valentine's Day

Posted
and last updated

Widespread Rain Arrives Late Today

Forecast:

Valentine's Day: Becoming Cloudy, 70% Rain Chance, More Widespread Rain at Night | High: 63| SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Widespread Rain | Low: 48 | SE 5-15
Sunday: Widespread Rain | High: 55 | N 5-15

In Depth:

Love is in the air, and so is rain! Your Valentine's Day will see rain chances increasing the later in the day we go. An area of low pressure to our south is bringing ample moisture in from the Gulf. As the low tracks across the Southeast rain chances ramp up, and become widespread.

HENRY_DAILY RAIN MAP PARTICLES.png

While timing is not idea, rainfall is welcomed across the Mid-South as many areas are in drought conditions.

HENRY DROUGHT MONITOR.png

Over the weekend this system will likely bring 1"-2" of rain for many locations.

HENRY Exactrak Rain.png

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.