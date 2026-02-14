February 14, 2026: Love and rain in the air Valentine's Day

Widespread Rain Arrives Late Today

Forecast:

Valentine's Day: Becoming Cloudy, 70% Rain Chance, More Widespread Rain at Night | High: 63| SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Widespread Rain | Low: 48 | SE 5-15

Sunday: Widespread Rain | High: 55 | N 5-15

In Depth:

Love is in the air, and so is rain! Your Valentine's Day will see rain chances increasing the later in the day we go. An area of low pressure to our south is bringing ample moisture in from the Gulf. As the low tracks across the Southeast rain chances ramp up, and become widespread.

WTVF

While timing is not idea, rainfall is welcomed across the Mid-South as many areas are in drought conditions.

WTVF

Over the weekend this system will likely bring 1"-2" of rain for many locations.