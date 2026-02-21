February 21, 2026: Big drop in temperatures on the way

Big Drop in Temps This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers, Breezy | High: 56 | N 5-10, Gust 20mph+

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Clear & Breezy | Low: 30 | NW 5-10, Gust 20mph+

Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Blustery | High: 43 | NW 10-15, Gust 25mph+

In Depth:

After a few mild days a big drop in temperatures is on the way. Today will be seasonal with highs in the mid 50s for many along with spotty showers. If you are heading to the Nashville SC opener this evening you'll want an umbrella just and a coat as we expect spotty showers early and temperatures to drop into the 30s.