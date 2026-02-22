February 22, 2026: Blustery & cold for your Sunday

Blustery & Cold Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Blustery & Cold | High: 38 | NW 15-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Cold, & Windy | Low: 21 | NW 10-20

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 34 | NW 5-15

In Depth:

Cold air has settled into the Mid-South reminding us we are still in winter. Under blustery conditions temperatures today will not make it out of the 30s for highs! Winds from the north will gust in excess of 30 mph adding to the chill in the air!

WTVF

The cold temperatures and windy conditions will last through Monday. Starting Tuesday a warming trend becomes the story for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.